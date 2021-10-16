Sangrur Police busts interstate illegal arms supply racket, 2 held

The Sangrur district police on Saturday busted an interstate illegal arms supply racket with the arrest of two persons after recovering two country-made weapons along with ammunition from their possession.

Those arrested have been identified as Pawan Kumar resident of district Aligarh (Uttar Pradesh) and Kulwinder Singh resident of Karaiwala in Sri Muktsar Sahib.

Addressing a Press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sangrur, Swapan Sharma said following the rise in incidents of illegal weapons supply in the district Sangrur and surrounding areas, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by deputy SP (DSP) Yogesh Kumar, inspector Deepinder Singh in-charge Crime Branch was formed.

During a month-long rigorous investigation the SIT has been able to bust this interstate racket, he said, adding this was one of many trips Pawan made in Punjab, when he was nabbed. Earlier, Pawan has supplied several weapons in the general area of Amritsar and Tarn Taran.

Revealing Investigations, the SSP said that accused Pawan was working on the behest of Chanchal Kumar resident of district Aligarh (UP), who is a serving Army man, posted in an army formation in Mau.

Apparently, Chanchal Kumar was in contact with illegal arms manufacturer based out of Madhya Pradesh and he has several conduits, who have been making trips to deliver country-made weapons to anti-social elements in the state.