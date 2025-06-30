Illegal arms factory busted in Lucknow, owner held

Lucknow police have busted an illegal arms factory and arrested the owner from Malihabad area of the state capital city, official sources said.

ADCP North JK Dubey told media that a huge cache of arms and ammunition, including foreign-made firearms, and a laptop computer were also recovered when the police team raided the house of one Salauddin alias Lala on the intervening night of Thursday and Friday in Mirzaganj locality, which falls under Malihabad police station.

Dubey said the accused was found to be running a makeshift arms manufacturing factory from his house, wherein he also stored weapons and the related material.

Critical details about the whole illegal business are emerging from his computer, which is being verified, he said, adding that a number of weapons and live cartridges were confiscated from his residence.

Initial probe shows the accused has links in several Gulf countries.

Earlier, Salahuddin, the police said, ran a medical clinic while his wife worked as a teacher with a government school.

One of his daughters is studying in Norway, while the other one lives with them and is pursuing B Tech from Integral University, Lucknow.

Further investigation is on in the case, the police added.