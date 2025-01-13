Sachdeva says Atishi has no moral authority to continue after HC’s CAG report remarks

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Monday said the Atishi-led city government has lost all moral authority to remain in power following remarks by the High Court during the CAG matter hearing.

He remarked that the court’s serious comment, “Why are you dragging your feet from discussion,” signifies that the Atishi government has lost all moral authority to continue in office.

He further said that instead of addressing the court’s query, Atishi government’s lawyers delayed the matter and obtained a new hearing date for January 16.

Sachdeva mentioned that the BJP MLAs had this time approached the court on grounds of contempt, and during the hearing of the matter on Monday, after the arguments by BJP’s lawyers, the Court issued stern remarks against the AAP government.

He said that BJP leader in the Delhi Assembly Vijender Gupta, along with other MLAs of the party, had filed a petition in the Delhi High Court seeking to place the CAG reports before the Assembly.

The BJP leader added that repeated requests were made by his party’s MLAs in the Delhi Assembly to present these reports, and further claimed that out of fear of their corrupt practices being exposed, the AAP dispensation refused to budge.

Sachdeva alleged that since 2023, the AAP government has been sitting on more than 12 CAG reports, including the one on the construction of the “Sheesh Mahal” bungalow at 6 Flag Staff Road.

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly, Vijender Gupta, also reacted to the Delhi Government being rebuked by the High Court over the CAG (Comptroller and Auditor General) reports, stating that the reprimand confirms the longstanding allegation that the AAP government in Delhi is deliberately withholding CAG reports from being tabled in the Assembly.

He further claimed that the court itself now seems to believe that the government is neglecting its responsibility to present these reports in the House.