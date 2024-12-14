Sachdeva for debate with Kejriwal on break down of civic services

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Saturday said that the national capital is being ruled by AAP government for last 10 years, and for past two years Municipal Corporation is also administered by the ruling dispensation in the state and despite that the city ranks at top of the worst polluted national capitals, ranking 49th in countrywide sanitation survey.

He has openly challenged and invited former Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for a debate on breakdown of public services and alleged corruption under his party’s government.

Expressing regret over the situation, he further said that shamefully Delhi’s record of 62 deaths due to civic failures this monsoon, causing water logging on public roads exceeds the number of planned murders in the city this whole year.

He claimed that AAP government and the MCD have totally failed the city, in terms of issues such as air pollution, Yamuna river cleaning, general sanitation, broken roads, bus services, water supply & sewerage, surcharges by power discoms, and failure to give ration cards and social security pensions.

Meanwhile, the state unit of the saffron party has been repeatedly raising questions regarding the overall issues that the people of the national capital have been facing for quite a while. The BJP leaders have leveled allegations on multiple issues on the ruling dispensation with regard to the upkeep of the city.