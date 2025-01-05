Sachdeva accuses Kejriwal of evading real issues, challenges for debate on Delhi’s development

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva on Sunday accused AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal of being an expert in diverting attention from real issues, and alleged that he has deceived people, whether it is hospital construction, rebuilding old schools, expanding public transportation services, road maintenance, ration distribution, or even on the electricity and water bills.

Challenging Kejriwal, Sachdeva stated,“I have said before and repeated again, if Arvind Kejriwal believes his government has undertaken development work, we propose a public debate. He too can present his case,” the BJP leader added.

The Delhi BJP chief claimed that the people of Delhi are witnesses to how the central government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership has gifted major projects to the city for combating pollution, including the East-West Corridor, nearly 1,200 electric buses, the expansion of the Dhaula Kuan-Airport road, the Akshardham-Meerut Highway, Delhi-Saharanpur Highway, Urban Extension Road-2 and the Pragati Maidan Tunnel.

He further mentioned that the Centre also developed landmarks like Badarpur Eco Park, extended Kartavya Path from Rajpath, and created international-level facilities like Bharat Mandapam and YashoBhoomi.

Sachdeva emphasised that even though the Delhi government failed to release funds on time, the Centre ensured the completion of projects like RRTS and the expansion of Delhi Metro.

The BJP leader highlighted that during the pandemic, the Central government also provided special hospitals and free ration to the poor.

He said,”After completing numerous development projects, just two days ago, the Modi government approved new development projects for Delhi worth over Rs 12,500 crore.”

The Delhi BJP chief further alleged that the AAP government has provided Delhi nothing, but deception and corruption from 2013 to 2024.

As per Sachdeva’s claims, the AAP government failed in building hospitals, reconstructing old schools, expanding public transportation, maintaining roads and distributing ration fairly.

He further alleged that through surcharges on electricity and water bills, the AAP government has looted the people of Delhi.