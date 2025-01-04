RRTS will enhance connectivity and economic growth: Atishi

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Saturday said that in a step to enhance urban mobility and connectivity in the National Capital Region(NCR), the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government,along with the Centre, will jointly dedicate a new metro line and the Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS) on Sunday to the people.

She claimed that the Delhi government has already contributed Rs 7,278 crore towards metro expansion and Rs 1,260 crore for the RRTS project, underscoring its active role in transforming the region’s transport landscape.

Advertisement

The CM said that Sunday’s inauguration of the first RRTS segment here, will connect Sahibabad to New Ashok Nagar, and it is a joint initiative of the Governments of India, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Haryana, which is aimed at strengthening regional connectivity.

Advertisement

Addressing a press conference, she said, “The RRTS addresses the growing interdependence between Delhi and NCR towns such as Sonipat, Ballabhgarh, Noida, and Faridabad.” She said that the government has prioritised three key corridors under this, and they include, Delhi-Meerut (MoU signed; development underway), Delhi-Alwar (cabinet approval granted), Delhi-Panipat, (cabinet approval granted).

Atishi further said that these corridors will play a pivotal role in supporting Delhi’s economic growth and reducing travel times for millions of commuters. She mentioned that many individuals commute daily between Delhi and surrounding areas such as Sonipat, Ballabhgarh, Noida, and Faridabad for work, while people from the city also travel to Gurugram, Noida and even Greater Noida for work.

Meanwhile, Atishi also highlighted that Delhi’s metro network, which was 193 km in 2014-15, has doubled to 393 km under the AAP Government, with an additional 250 km currently under construction.

The CM also pointed out claiming that daily metro ridership has surged from 24 lakh in 2014-15 to over 60 lakh at present, which reflects the impact of sustained investments of Rs. 7,278 crore by the Delhi Government.

She further said, “The last decade has seen massive expansion in the Delhi Metro network, surpassing the growth witnessed in the 18-19 years earlier. Atishi asserted that the enhanced connectivity provided by the Delhi Metro has not only made commuting more efficient but has also significantly contributed to Delhi’s economic growth.