Road cave-ins, waterlogging & potholes affect traffic in Delhi

Traffic movement was affected on Saturday in some parts of Delhi due to road cave-ins, waterlogging, and potholes.

According to the Delhi Traffic Police, a road in Karol Bagh experienced sinking, while another area in Janakpuri witnessed a cave-in, impacting the movement of traffic.

Traffic had to be diverted in these areas, the Traffic Police said.

Advertisement

Information about the said incidents was shared by the Delhi Traffic Police on their social media platform, X.

“Traffic is affected on Arya Samaj Road in Karol Bagh Market on the carriageway from Roundabout Bagga Link towards Saraswati Chowk due to road sinking near Bikaner Chowk. Kindly plan your journey accordingly,” the police advised.

In another post, the traffic police informed, “Due to road cave-in on Joginder Singh Marg near District Centre, Janakpuri, movement of traffic is restricted in the carriageway from District Centre, Janakpuri, towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg. Commuters going towards Lal Sain Mandir Marg are advised to take Major Deepak Tyagi Marg at Dhauli Piao intersection, Janakpuri.”

The police also reported that traffic movement on Rohtak Road in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa is affected due to potholes and waterlogging.

The traffic police advised motorists to avoid Mundka and take alternate routes.

A couple of days ago, the Delhi Traffic Police had also advised motorists to steer clear of the stretch near Mundka on Rohtak Road, where traffic was affected in the carriageway from Nangloi towards Tikri Border and vice versa due to deep potholes and waterlogging

According to locals, the Mundka area has been facing issues of waterlogging and the situation has deteriorated due to recent rains.

On Saturday morning, Delhi woke up to a cloudy sky with drizzle, while overall conditions remained overcast.

For Sunday, the weather forecast predicts a generally cloudy sky with light rain, and temperatures are expected to range between a minimum of 25 and a maximum of 33 degrees Celsius.