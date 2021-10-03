It is our resolve to make Delhi ‘Garbage Free’ and ‘Water Safe’: Adesh Gupta

State President of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Adesh Gupta, on Saturday started the cleanliness campaign in Nehru Nagar along with the local people and BJP workers under the cleanliness campaign 2.0 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

Gupta said that cleanliness drive has become a mass movement for India. Cleanliness is not a day but a continuous commitment and action. That is why I appeal to the people of Delhi to take the resolve of Swachh Bharat to the people. Under the resolve of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and AMRUT 2.0, launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will always move towards ‘Waste Free’ and ‘Jal Safe’ Delhi.

Adesh Gupta paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary and said that Gandhiji’s thoughts are eternal and unshakable even today, his ideals will continue to infuse new energy and inspiration in the society. On this occasion, let us all take a pledge to make maximum use of indigenous goods.