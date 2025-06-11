Residents in tears as houses razed by bulldozer in Bhoomiheen camp, Kalkaji

Residents of the Bhoomiheen camp were in tears as they saw their houses being demolished by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) following directives of the Delhi High Court. Nearly 1,200 illegal huts were razed under this two-day drive, during which illegal encroachments in the Kalkaji area were demolished.

Earlier, the DDA had issued a notice to the residents of the camp, directing them to vacate the premises within three days — June 8, 9, and 10.

According to officials, the encroachments stood on DDA land and included multi-storey structures within the JJ cluster.

The demolition began around 5 am, with five bulldozers deployed at the site. A significant police presence was maintained to avoid any law and order issues.

Residents said the case over these structures had been ongoing in court for nearly a decade. Eventually, the High Court refused to grant relief to the squatters, clearing the way for the demolitions.

According to the camp dwellers, the area, where most residents are migrant workers, has seen demolition drives in 2023, then thrice in the past year, and in May and June this year.

DDA officials said alternative housing had been offered to eligible residents as part of the rehabilitation plan.

The operation was carried out to resolve the flooding issues caused by the narrowed drains, which obstruct water flow during heavy rains.

On June 1, a similar drive was carried out at the Madrasi Camp in Jangpura. The anti-encroachment drive has turned into a political flashpoint as well, with the AAP protesting against the anti-demolition drives of the Delhi government.