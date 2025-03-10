Rekha Gupta seeks suggestions from university students for Delhi budget

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Monday reached out to college students, especially girls, for their inputs on the upcoming budget for the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X, she said, “Today, I got the opportunity to interact with girl students from across the country in the ‘Student Parliament’ organized by ABVP, in which they shared their views on many important topics including Delhi’s budget.”

Advertisement

She asserted that these young student leaders of the present day are the future of India, who will give a new direction to the society and the country.

Advertisement

Gupta further mentioned,” Only with the active participation of youth, especially women, in politics can we move forward towards a prosperous and developed India.”

CM said she felt happy to see female students coming from different states here for studies, and added that the pledge taken by the students to work for the betterment of the nation is something very important.

She lauded the ABVP, saying that the banyan tree of the student body has been continuously active not only in public welfare, but also in nation building.

Gupta further said, “I got the inspiration of dedication towards public service and all-encompassing development only by joining ABVP. I started my political life as an active worker of the council and learned important qualities of leadership.”

Meanwhile, ahead of the Delhi budget, the CM and her cabinet as well as the newly elected MLAs are going amidst the public to seek suggestions for the same to make it inclusive.

CM had earlier said that public insights will be the foundation of ‘Viksit Delhi’ budget and since several days the ministers and MLAs along with CM on different occasions are noting down suggestions from people belonging to different sections of the society.

Gupta had earlier said that the upcoming budget will be rolled out between March24-26.