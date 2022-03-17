Record breaking iron ore handling by JSW-PTPL

JSW Paradip Terminal Private Limited (JSW PTPL) loaded the highest ever of 1,41,200 tonnes of iron ore in a cape vessel ‘MV Star Lyra’.

The cargo was shipped by JSW Steel Ltd and this is the record breaking iron ore loaded in a single vessel in Paradip Port since its inception.

JSW Infrastructure and JSW Steel’s initiative has opened up the opportunities for the port users to ship iron ore & pellets in cape vessels at JSW PTPL to reduce the logistics cost.

Also, JSW Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal commenced its commercial operations of 30 MTPA fully mechanized coal loading facility at Paradip Port on March 15, 2022. The terminal was inaugurated by Shri P L Harnath (Chairman of Paradip Port)and Shri ArunMaheshwari (JMD, JSW Infrastructure Ltd) in the presence of senior officials from APGENCO, NTECL, Sembcorp Energy India Limited, Chettinad Logistics etc.

The terminal has berthed its first Panamax vessel ‘MV Captian P. Egglezos’ for loading of approximately 76,000 tonnes of thermal coal for Andhra Pradesh Power Development Company Limited.

JSW Paradip East Quay Coal Terminal shall be the prime infrastructure facility for the coastal thermal plant power producers of Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka etc. to move coal from Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) to the end users.