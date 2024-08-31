Real estate developer receives extortion call from gangster Goldy Brar

A Delhi-based real estate developer received an extortion call allegedly from gangster Goldy Brar, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, a complaint was received on Friday from the real estate developer, who had received a call on the social media platform Whatsapp from someone impersonating gangster Goldy Brar.

The caller demanded an extortion amount of Rs 2 crore, the police added.

Advertisement

Following the complaint, the police registered a case of extortion at the Vasant Vihar police station.

This is not the first case of extortion. Similar threats from the gangster have been registered in the past.

Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar is a wanted criminal by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with several cases. He is also a prime suspect in the murder of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moosewala.