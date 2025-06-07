NIA chargesheets Goldy Brar, 4 others in Gurugram club bombings case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against five accused, including designated individual terrorist Goldy Brar, in connection with bomb attacks at two clubs in Gurugram, Haryana, last year.

The anti-terror agency has named Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar, along with Sachin Taliyan, Ankit, Bhawish, and Randeep Singh alias Randeep Malik, under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act [UA(P)A].

Advertisement

According to officials, all except Brar and Malik have been arrested in the case.

Advertisement

The agency found that the accused were part of a conspiracy to bomb two clubs in Gurugram’s Sector 29. The plot was linked to a broader plan by the proscribed Babbar Khalistan International (BKI) outfit to incite communal unrest and disrupt peace in Haryana and neighbouring regions through acts of violence.

The attacks were carried out on December 10, 2023, by members and operatives of BKI.

NIA’s investigation later revealed that the conspiracy was masterminded by Brar and his associates. The terror syndicate is reportedly involved in extortion, raising terror funds, procuring explosives and arms, and spreading fear among the public with the aim of undermining the integrity, security—including economic security—and sovereignty of India.

The investigation by the NIA is ongoing.