# Cities

Rain intensifies chill in Delhi; IMD predicts more showers and dense fog

Rain showers swept through parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, intensifying the cold weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light showers on Sunday morning.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | January 11, 2025 9:01 pm

Photo: SNS (Subrata Dutta)

Rain showers swept through parts of Delhi-NCR on Saturday evening, intensifying the cold weather. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted more light showers on Sunday morning.

The national capital and its surrounding areas experienced dense fog on Saturday morning, disrupting train and flight operations.

According to the IMD, the minimum temperature in Delhi was recorded at 7.7 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung and 8.4 degrees Celsius at Palam, while the maximum temperature stood at 17 degrees Celsius.

The IMD attributed the rain to a Western Disturbance interacting with easterly winds, which is expected to bring a wet spell to Northwest and adjoining Central India. Thunderstorms are also likely on January 12.

Dense to very dense fog is expected to persist across North, East, and Northeast India for the next two to five days.

Visibility in Delhi was severely affected due to the fog. Zero visibility was recorded at Palam from 11:30 PM to 2:00 AM, improving to 500 meters by 7 AM.

Similarly, Safdarjung recorded visibility as low as 50 meters from 12:30 AM to 1:30 AM, which later improved to 200 meters and remained so until 7:30 AM.

Low visibility caused significant delays in train services, with at least 35 trains entering or departing Delhi affected, leaving passengers stranded in the cold during the early morning hours.

