Rahul Gandhi to intensify Congress’ election campaign in Delhi

Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will intensify the party campaign for the forthcoming assembly polls in Delhi as he is scheduled to address three rallies in different parts of the national capital, starting from Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s city office, former Delhi Minister Narendra Nath on Tuesday said, “Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi will address three rallies on consecutive days near the Inderlok metro station (Sadar Assembly) tomorrow, at 5 pm followed by two other rallies at Mustafabad on January 23 and at Madipur on January 24, ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections.”

He said that the former Congress chief will speak about the “issues affecting the people of Delhi, and why the AAP government and the BJP had failed to address the many ills afflicting the capital for the past 11 years, and to get Dalits their deserving dues.”

It may be mentioned that the Leader of Opposition in the Lower House had addressed his maiden election rally in Delhi on January 13.

Notably, the Congress, which is eyeing to return to power by ousting the AAP government, is contesting the elections alone. The party has fielded candidates in all the 70 assembly constituencies.

To woo the voters ahead of the Assembly polls, the Congress party announced the Pyari Didi Yojana and Jeevan Raksha Yojana to be implemented if the party came to power in Delhi. Under the Pyari Didi Yojana, the party promised Rs 2,500 allowance to every woman per month and Rs 25 lakh health insurance for all the residents under Jeevan Raksha Yojana.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 assembly seats against BJP’s eight while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both these occasions.

Elections to the 70-member Assembly will be held on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.