Rahul dares Kejriwal to drink water supplied in slums

Stepping up his attack on AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi dared him to drink the water supplied in the slums leaving aside Yamuna water.

The Congress leader was responding to Kejriwal’s challenge to him to drink the water from Yamuna River, which he claimed to have high ammonia content.

Addressing an election rally in Madipur on Friday, Rahul Gandhi said, “He (Kejriwal) promised to clean the river and take a dip in it. Kejriwal ji, leave aside the Yamuna water, drink the normal water from Delhi slums. You said you would clean the Yamuna but you did nothing. Your words are hollow.”

Scathing his attack on the AAP chief, he alleged, “Kejriwal ji came in ‘Wagon R’ and went straight to the parking of ‘Sheesh Mahal’. He built a house worth crores of rupees, indulged in corruption and ruined all the development work done by Sheila Dikshit ji. Kejriwal only makes false promises.”

Recalling the AAP leader’s promise to protect Dalits and minorities, he said when the riots took place in Delhi, Kejriwal and his party members did not stand with the affected people whereas Congress stood with them with full might.

“Kejriwal and Narendra Modi only tell lies in their speeches. Show me one speech of mine in which I ever have made a false promise. I make only those promises which can be fulfilled. We introduced the MNREGA scheme, waived off farmers’ loans, built flyovers in Delhi, did development work, but never made false promises,” the former Congress President said.

Targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi on corporate loan waiver, he claimed, “Modi has waived off Rs 16 lakh crore of 25 billionaires. But not a single rupee has been waived off of the traders, students and women of Delhi.”

Meanwhile, addressing a rally in Mustafabad, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi said, “the government is increasing taxes and the savings of people are going low. But both the BJP and the AAP are talking about sheesh mahal and rajmahal.”

Taking a jibe at the BJP and AAP over various issues including pollution, she said because of their politics of blame game, the people of national capital are suffering.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka Gandhi held a roadshow in Nangloi Jat assembly in favour of party candidate Rohit Choudhary.