Puri “World-Class Heritage City” project shows cost overruns of Rs 1,016 crore

The Augmentation of Basic Amenities and Development of Heritage and Architecture (ABADHA) Scheme to develop Puri as a “World-Class Heritage City” has encountered cost overruns of more than Rs 1,000 crore for multiplicity of factors in the past six years.

With the Odisha cabinet on Wednesday approving additional cost outlay of Rs 1,016 crore to the project in a move to preserve and revitalize the heritage city, the cost overrun of the ambitious project launched during 2017-18 has come to light.

“The State Cabinet had earlier approved the scheme with a cost outlay of Rs.3208 Crore. A number of projects are under implementation under the scheme. During the course of execution of the projects, some changes were effected to the approved projects and some additional projects have been taken up,’ which has resulted in increase in the total cost outlay of the scheme to Rs.4224.22 Crore.

The State Cabinet has approved the revised cost of the scheme for an amount of Rs.4224.22 Crore with scheme implementation period from 2017-18 to 2024-25”, an official statement said on Wednesday.

The project at the abode of Lord Jagannath envisaged completion of a number of projects at the heritage city of Puri. The important projects taken up for execution are Shree Mandira Parikrama Project (SMPP), Shree Setu, Jagannath Ballav Pilgrim Centre, Revival of Musa River and Heritage ponds, development of beach front.