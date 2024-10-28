Punjabi singer Diljit thanks Delhi police for security arrangements during his concert

Popular Punjabi Singer Diljit Dosanjh, on Monday, thanked the Delhi Police for the security arrangements they made during his concert in the city on Saturday.

In a post on X, he posted, “Big love and heartfelt thanks to Delhi police, Commissioner of Police, Delhi, LG and DCP South for their incredible support at the Dil-luminati concert”.

“These nights wouldn’t have been possible without your dedication so, Thank you,” he added with his photographs with police personnel.

The Punjabi singer performed in the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and waved the national flag as he entered to perform at the event which was attended by more than forty thousand people.

The clips from the concert have gone viral on social media and fans are still vibing to his tunes.