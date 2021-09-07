Punjab Police nab dreaded gangster, seize weapons

Punjab Police on Tuesday arrested dreaded gangster Jaspreet Babbi and seized four weapons, ammunition and a stolen car from his possession after a 15-km chase in Sangrur district.

Senior Superintendent of Police Swapan Sharma told the media that Babbi was in touch with the members of the Ajaib Khan gang lodged in a Sangrur jail with whom he had hatched a conspiracy to eliminate rival gangsters Mani Sheron and Feteh Nagri.

While Sheron has been booked for heinous crimes across Punjab and Haryana, Nagri is facing 25 criminal cases.

Sharma said a secret tip-off about the gangster’s presence was received following which a team of CIA Sangrur laid a trap and chased him for around 12-15 km in the Sunam area before nabbing him.

Babbi was travelling alone in a stolen Hyundai Verna car and though the gangster initially resisted, he was eventually arrested without any exchange of fire.

Babbi (32), an undergraduate from Sheron village in Sangrur, was active in criminal activities for the last 11 years. He was wanted in 17 criminal cases of extortion, murder, loot and theft registered in different police stations in Sangrur, Bathinda and Patiala.