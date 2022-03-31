Punjab govt to provide digital J-Forms to farmers for crop procurement

In a bid to ensure transparency and empowerment of farmers, Punjab government on Thursday decided to make available digital J-Forms to the farmers across the state from 1 April, 2022.

Appreciating this novel initiative of Punjab Mandi Board (PMB), the Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said it would benefit to over nine lakh registered farmers thereby furnishing J-Forms digitally to them for their agriculture produce sold in mandis on their WhatsApp account in real time i.e. immediately on sale being confirmed on the system by the arthias and buyers.

Terming this farmer friendly endeavour as a landmark decision, Mann said this move would aim at providing real time access to system generated authentic digital J-Forms to farmers of the state, who could also download it from PMB website https://emandikaran-pb.in, in Arthia Login ID and DigiLocker, a digital document wallet.

J-Form is the sale receipt of farmer’s agricultural produce in mandis and was earlier issued manually by arthias (grain commission agents).

According to a spokesperson of the Chief Minister’s Office, these digital J-Forms for Paddy and Wheat procured on minimum support price (MSP) would be made available 24X7.

To ensure authenticity, digital J-Forms come with QR code, watermark and unique number. JForms in DigiLocker are legally at par with original physical documents in line with Rule 9A of the Information Technology (Preservation and Retention of Information by Intermediaries providing Digital Locker facilities) Rules, 2016 notified on February 8, 2017 vide G.S.R. 711(E). Digital JForm in DigiLocker can be used for raising finance from financial institutions, IT waivers, Subsidy claims, Farmer Insurance etc and can be remotely verified online, added the spokesperson.