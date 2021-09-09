Puducherry reports 82 new cases of COVID-19

The Union Territory of Puducherry logged 82 new cases of coronavirus with the further testing of 5,348 samples during the last 24 hours ending 10 am on Thursday, taking the overall tally to 1,24,518, Health Department Director G Sriramulu said.

Puducherry has 993 active cases out of whom 175 were in hospitals and the remaining in home isolation. The Union Territory recorded 46 new infection cases while in Kariakal 19, Yanam 9 and Mahe 8.

The overall recoveries rose to 1,21,705 with 74 patients recovering from the disease, while the death toll went up to 1,820 with one more person from Karaikal succumbing to the virus.

Of the 16.87 lakh samples tested so far, 14.32 lakh were found to be negative, the official said.

The test positivity rate was 1.53 per cent, while the fatality and recovery rates were at 1.46 per cent and 97.74 per cent respectively.

The department has, till date, vaccinated 38,175 health care workers and 23,005 front line workers against the pandemic.

The Director said that 5.83 lakh persons coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with co-morbidities have been inoculated against the virus.

In all, the Health Department has vaccinated 8.49 lakh people including those who received the second dose.

