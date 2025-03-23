Protest erupts over damaged Maharana Pratap statue in Qudesia Park

Days after a video allegedly showing a damaged statue of Maharana Pratap in Qudesia Park surfaced, a large group of demonstrators staged a protest on Sunday, demanding immediate reinstallation of a new statue of the Rajput warrior.

The undated video clip that went viral on social media showed the statue with a broken sword and a damaged hand evoking an outrage among community members and history enthusiasts. In response, a group of protestors organized a two-hour demonstration near the site, insisting on a swift action from the authorities.

Following the protest, a delegation led by Mayank Rana of Rajputana Samaj Janhit Delhi met with Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) Commissioner Ashwani Kumar and submitted a memorandum. The delegation emphasized the need for a new statue to be installed in Maharana Pratap Vatika within Qudesia Park, near ISBT, and urged the authorities to ensure that the reinstallation is carried out with proper arrangements and due dignity.

