Prominent leaders from Congress, BJP join AAP ahead of Delhi assembly elections

Several Congress and BJP leaders have joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), inspired by the politics of Arvind Kejriwal, senior AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Atishi said on Saturday.

Among the new inductees are Congress leaders Mamta Verma from Wazirpur, Mohammad Ikram from Kirari, and BJP’s Bhumi Singh from Seemapuri, according to an official statement.

These leaders, along with others, were welcomed into the party by Atishi as the Delhi legislative assembly elections approach.

Another prominent leader who joined AAP is Banwari Lal Upadhyay, a Congress veteran from the Kirari area in Northwest Delhi.

Welcoming the leaders, Atishi emphasized how AAP’s welfare schemes, such as free electricity, quality education, and free bus travel for women, are drawing leaders and citizens alike to the party.

She highlighted that the initiatives of Arvind Kejriwal have inspired many to support AAP’s vision.

“At AAP, we are witnessing a growing movement with people from every corner of Delhi joining us,” Atishi said.

She underscored key achievements like 24-hour electricity supply, zero electricity bills, government schools outperforming private institutions, accessible Mohalla Clinics providing free healthcare, and free pilgrimage schemes for senior citizens.

The party also welcomed Congress District Vice President Chandresh Verma, Block President Abdul Sattar, General Secretary Bhagwan Das, SC-ST President Ram Manohar, General Secretary Mohammad Nawab, and other influential figures including Anoop Gupta, Sandeep Gupta, Yasin Khan, Yatin Sharma, Mohammad Amin Ahmed, Muhammad Niaz Ahmed, Rohit Kumar, Arun Kumar, Akshay Arora, and Mohammad Karim from Wazirpur constituency.

Atishi also mentioned Banwari Lal’s 40-year association with Congress, highlighting his experience as a PCC delegate and two-time MCD election candidate.

She further introduced Bhumi Singh, the former District General Secretary of BJP Mahila Morcha and ex-corporation candidate from Sundar Nagri Ward 218, who has now joined AAP.

“Along with her, leaders such as Bani, Sanjana, Ayesha, Sumit Solanki, Ravindra Kumar, Chandrashekhar, and Janish have also joined the AAP,” Atishi added.