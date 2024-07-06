Project PARI intended to uplift cultural outlook of Delhi

The Ministry of Culture, on the occasion of the 46th Session of the World Heritage Committee Meeting, which is being held in the national capital from July 21-31, has initiated Project PARI (Public Art of India).

“The aim of the PARI project is to provide a platform to uplift the aesthetic and cultural outlook of Delhi while adding grandeur to the rich historical legacy of our national capital,” the Ministry said on Saturday.

To welcome the delegates to the city of Delhi more than 100 artists across the country representing various folk art and contemporary art traditions are coming together to bring to life their visions across various spots across Delhi under this Project, which has been undertaken by Lalit Kala Academy in collaboration with National Gallery of Modern Art.

These artists are working on various sites in the national capital for the beautification of the public spaces for the upcoming event.

Traditional art forms as well as sculptures, murals, and installations have been created under this beautification project. Women artists have also participated in this programme in large numbers with great enthusiasm.

Public art spaces of India are a reflection of our Lok Kala and Lok Sanskriti. When we talk about Public Art, it is very dynamic and is an intersection of past, present and future.

Through it, we can see the amalgamation of different ideas in various forms of art like traditional and contemporary. This art form which is freely accessible to the public; not only attracts the onlookers but also focuses curiosity in them regarding it’s uniqueness and meaning along with the method and material used to create it.

Through various creative interpretations a special connection is built between the art and its viewers.

With rapid urbanisation, Public Art enhances a sense of distinctiveness and adds aesthetic value to the image of a city. It contributes to the visual quality of the public arena encouraging community pride with a sense of belonging.

It uplifts and engages visitors or passers-by’s travel experience by leaving an imprint in their minds.

Art is a vital medium to propagate and spread messages through creativity, hence the outreach of Public Art is immense and thought-provoking. It acts as a significant factor in giving visual recognition to a specific place.

The public art augments and induces meaning to a public space making it an integral part of the culture and society.