‘Har Kanthh Mein Bharat’ radio series Launched on Basant Panchami to celebrate Indian classical music

To celebrate the country’s musical heritage, Akashvani and the Ministry of Culture launched a Classical Music Series ‘Har Kanthh Mein Bharat’ at the Pt. Ravishankar Music Studio at Broadcasting House here on Sunday. The new radio series, designed to bring the diverse facets of Indian Classical Music to the airwaves, will be broadcast daily at 9.30 am from 21 stations across India until February 16.

In her opening remarks, Dr Pragya Paliwal Gaur, Director General of Akashvani, spoke about the profound significance of Basant Panchami, a day symbolising the union of Goddess Saraswati and Lakshmi. As the spring season arrives, she expressed her hopes for the success of ‘Har Kanthh Mein Bharat’, a collaborative effort to showcase the richness of India’s classical music tradition.

Advertisement

The series was officially inaugurated digitally by Aruneesh Chawla, Secretary of the Ministry of Culture, and Gaurav Dwivedi, CEO of Prasar Bharati. In his address, Dwivedi emphasised the pivotal role Akashvani has played in Indian broadcasting for decades and voiced his optimism that this creative partnership would open new possibilities for cultural expression across the nation.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, Chawla detailed the vision behind this collaboration and stressed the importance of preserving performing arts in the era of artificial intelligence. He highlighted the Ministry’s initiatives to engage the younger generation with these cultural projects, ensuring that traditional art forms continue to thrive.

The event featured live musical performances that captivated the audience, including a Saraswati Vandana, a vocal rendition of Raag Basant, and a mesmerising Raag Des performance on the Sarod.