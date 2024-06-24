Priority will be complete development of Chandni Chowk constituency: Khandelwal

Praveen Khandelwal, the BJP MP from Chandni Chowk, on Monday said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his priority will be the complete development of his constituency and resolving people’s issues to improve their quality of life.

The BJP MP from Chandni Chowk took oath as a member of the 18th Lok Sabha on Monday.

After taking the oath, Khandelwal said, “I have taken the oath as a Member of Parliament with great pride and humility. I am grateful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP leadership, and my constituency for giving me the opportunity to serve as a member of this largest temple of democracy.”

“Under the capable and strong leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, his priority will be the complete development of his constituency and resolving people’s issues to improve their quality of life so that every face has a smile and no eyes have tears,” the BJP MP said.

Khandelwal emphasised that the progress of our nation is linked to the prosperity of all its citizens.

In this regard, he will work diligently among the traders across the country to make Prime Minister Modi’s vision of making India a global leader and the third-largest economy in the world a reality.

The BJP MP also mentioned that he will make every possible effort for the development of education, healthcare, infrastructure, employment, and basic facilities. He will continuously strive to provide ease of doing business and new business opportunities for traders, financial empowerment for women, more opportunities for youth, and equal rights for all sections of society.

Khandelwal said: “My journey as a Member of Parliament is not possible without the cooperation and support of the people, and therefore, I will continuously communicate with the people and leave no stone unturned in addressing their problems.”

He expressed his gratitude to all the voters of his constituency and assured them that he will strive to live up to their expectations. The BJP MP said is ready to fulfill this new responsibility and is committed to working with the people towards a brighter future.