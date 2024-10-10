Delhi BJP demands MCD’s action against encroachment in Chandni Chowk

The Delhi unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), on Thursday, wrote to the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) demanding a surprise action against encroachment in the Chandni Chowk and Khari Baoli area of Old Delhi.

In its letter, Delhi BJP spokesperson Praveen Shankar Kapoor said the party drew the attention of the MCD commissioner to the widespread encroachments and the illegal rickshaws, and e-rickshaws operating on Chandni Chowk Main Road, Cycle Market, Diwan Hall Road, roads surrounding Town Hall, Nai Sadak, Fatehpuri, Khari Baoli, Church Road, and Old Delhi Railway Station Road.

“Despite complaints and representatives made by the public, neither the deputy commissioner of Civil Lines, area SP nor any other official has taken action against the encroachments on footpaths and roads or against the illegal rickshaws operating there,’ he added.

In the letter, the party has requested the commissioner to personally conduct a surprise inspection of Chandni Chowk and its surrounding areas to witness the deteriorating condition of the area and to take appropriate action.