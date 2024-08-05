Prepare to tackle vector-borne diseases: Delhi Congress to MCD

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee President Devender Yadav, on Monday, raised his concern over the escalating threat of vector-borne diseases, such as dengue, following the accumulation of rainwater in various parts of the city.

Yadav pointed out that Delhi recorded over 256 dengue cases so far, nearly double the 136 cases reported during the same period in 2023 and the highest since 2020.

He warned that without timely measures from the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the number of cases of dengue, malaria, and other similar diseases could sharply increase. He expressed apprehension that a blame game would ensue to pin the responsibility on various authorities.

“Unfortunately, the Delhi government has been functioning in a directionless manner, with no Minister willing to take responsibility for the lapses within their respective ministries,” said Yadav.

Moreover, he accused the government of inefficiency and ineptness in managing critical issues such as flooding and water-logging, which have resulted in significant mismanagement of the monsoon crisis, leading to numerous deaths.

The Congress leader also highlighted that the Delhi Congress had forewarned about the potential crisis even before the monsoon rains hit the Capital on June 28. He noted that despite the warnings, the necessary desilting works were not carried out, leading to severe flooding, water-logging, and traffic gridlock after the first three heavy monsoon rains.

He emphasised the urgent need for effective measures to control vector-borne diseases and called for an efficient governing system to address the deteriorating infrastructure and crippled civic services. “The people of Delhi deserve better. The ongoing crisis demands immediate and efficient action to alleviate the misery faced by the citizens,” he added.