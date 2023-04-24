Pradhan inaugurates unique Future of Work’exhibition

Union Minister for Educa tion and Skill Development& Entrepreneurship inaugurat- ed one of its kind Future of Work exhibition under 3rd Educa tion Working Group (EdWG) meeting here and Sunday and hoped that it would lead to a kind of Bhubaneswar declaration.

Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secre tary MSDE Ambassador Atul Keshap President, USIBC and Senior Vice President. South Asia, US Chamber of Com- merce; Chandrajit Banerjee, DG, CII,Vipin Sondhi, Chair- man, Cll Mission on Tech. Innovation & Research and Future Mobility and Raghav Narsalay, MD, Accenture Research were present.

The exhibitors included premier institutes and orga nizations- NIT Rourkela, IIT Bhubaneswar, IIM Sambalpur, Microsoft, Meta, UNICEF NCERT displaying technolo- gies that will drive the future of work with constant inno- vations in modem workplace, future skills, and innovative delivery models.

Pradhan said India is going to play a leading role in fulfilling the global aspirations of the 21st century. Skills and com- petencies will drive the future rather than degrees, he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has envisioned trans- forming India’s Yuva Shakti into job creators rather than job-seekers, he said.

Industry, academia, start- up ecosystem and all stake- holders have come together here under the G20Futureof- Work framework to reimagine theskillingecosystem, create future-ready global citizens and make India a global hub of skilled manpower, he noted while hoping for Bhubaneswar Declaration come forth.

The Minister informed that more than 1 lakh youth have participated in month long G20-related events to gener- ate and pique curiosity about India’s G20 Presidency as well as the 3rd Education Working Group Meeting in Bhubaneswar.

Multiple panel discussions were held today, including India’s prospects in global semiconductor ecosystem, the world of digitalization and new-age startups.

A unique Future of Work Experience Zone that has been setup aims to display to the youth how the Future of work will evolve by getting a preview of the required advanced technical skills and softer transferrable skills at this experience zone, to remain market relevant.