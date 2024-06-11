Power outage in Delhi due to UP sub-station fire: Atishi

Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday said that she is seeking time with the Central Power Minister Manohar Khattar and the Chairman of Power Grid Corporation of India Limited (PGCIL) over the power outage that Delhi faced following a fire at a sub- station in Uttar Pradesh’s Mandola.

According to Atishi, this failure in the national power grid is worrying and it must be ensured that such a situation is not repeated.

Atishi told reporters that Delhi receives 1500 MW of power from the Mandola Sub- station, and therefore on Tuesday starting from 2.11 pm there was power outage at many parts in the city, and towards the evening the electricity gradually started returning to various areas, as the power distribution companies and Delhi government switched to the reserve, back- up power sources.

Advertisement

However, Atishi has stressed that such outage is a serious matter, and added that it is a known thing that there is very limited power production that takes place inside Delhi.

The major power supply to the city comes from different places in the country through the NTPC and the PGCIL and is further transmitted through high tension wires by the Delhi Transco Limited to different parts in the city and finally the three distribution companies make it available to the consumers, she added.

She said that Delhi being the national capital, the government has ensured smooth power supply and what happened on Tuesday was not because of the state government, as it has the responsibility to ensure that the transmission system inside the city works fine.

As per officials, parts of east and central were affected due to the outage.