Posters call for naming Cong new Hq after Dr Singh

Posters were seen outside the Congress’ new headquarters, Indira Gandhi Bhawan, calling for naming the building after former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, at 9A, Kotla Road here on Wednesday.

Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi on Wednesday inaugurated the newly established party headquarters named after former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in a tribute to her legacy and contributions to the nation and the party.

Advertisement

“Congress headquarters. Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhawan,” read one of the posters, in an apparent reference to the building of the grand old party.

Advertisement

Singh, who had served as Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, passed away on December 26 last at the age of 92. He was the key architect of India’s economic liberalization.

Referring to the posters, BJP’s IT cell in-charge, Amit Malviya said, “Posters outside the new Congress headquarters call for it to be named Sardar Manmohan Singh Bhavan, as a tribute to the former Prime Minister.”

Taking a jibe at Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, he wrote on X, “Rahul Gandhi once referred to him as a mentor, yet he chose to travel to Vietnam for the New Year while the nation mourned his passing. No Congress representative came forward to collect his ashes. Naming the building after him would be a meaningful gesture to honour his legacy and address the disrespect he endured during his lifetime, particularly from the Gandhi family.”

Hitting back, Congress MP Manickam Tagore accused the BJP of indulging in cheap politics.

“Sanghis’ cheap politics don’t stop, even in the name of Indira Bhawan. In 2009, when Dr Manmohan Singh was Prime Minister and Sonia Gandhi was Congress president, they decided on the name. Now, Sanghis not only refuse to give a respectful funeral to Dr Sahib but also indulge in cheap politics. Stop this, Sanghis. Stop,” he wrote on X.