Pondy sees dip in number of new coronavirus cases

Puducherry witnessed a drop in daily cases of Covid-19 with 59 fresh infections being reported in the last 24 hours, taking the overall tally to 1,22,832.

The number of new cases recorded today was identified at the end of the examination of 3,501 samples. While the Puducherry region accounted for 48 cases, Karaikal reported three and Mahe eight cases. Yanam region an enclave of Puducherry in Andhra Pradesh did not report any fresh case of infection.

The active cases were 908 of whom 151 were in hospitals and the remaining 757 patients were in home isolation, Director of Health and Family Welfare Services G.Sriramulu said on Saturday.

While 112 patients recovered and were discharged today the total recoveries stood at 1,20,116. The Director noted that the test positivity rate was 1.69 per cent while fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.79 per cent respectively.

The Health Department has tested 16.06 lakh samples so far and has found 13.63 lakh to be negative.

Two more persons (both were women and hailed from Surakudy in Karaikal) died of infection during the last twenty-four hours raising the toll to 1808.

Both the deceased had comorbidities including diabetes.

According to the health department, so far 38,075 health care workers and 22,998 front line workers have been vaccinated. The Director said 5.53 lakh people coming under the category of either senior citizens or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the pandemic. In all 7.77 lakh people, including those who received a second jab have been vaccinated against the infection.