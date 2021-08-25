Pondy adds 71 coronavirus cases, TPR shoots up to 3.15 percent

Puducherry clocked 71 fresh cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday while the test positivity rate (TPR) rose to 3.15 per cent.

The 71 new cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,254 samples and they were spread over Puducherry 42, Karaikal 15, Yanam 1 and Mahe 13. The overall caseload touched 1,23,078.

Director of Health Department G Sriramulu said the active cases were 760 of whom 163 were in hospitals and the remaining 597 patients were in home isolation.

While 76 patients recovered and were discharged during the last twenty-four hours, the overall recoveries here stood at 1,20,599.

Sriramulu said the department has tested 16.20 lakh samples of whom 13.74 lakh were found to be negative.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.47 per cent and 97.91 per cent respectively.

The Department has vaccinated 38,088 health care workers and 23,000 front line workers.

The Director said 5.58 lakh people coming either under the age group of 60 years and above or those above 45 years with comorbidities have been inoculated against the pandemic.

In all 7.88 lakh people including those who received a second jab against the scourge have been vaccinated.