Pollution can be reduced only with everyone’s cooperation, not by opposition: Rai

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Tuesday asserted that pollution in the national capital can be reduced only with everyone’s cooperation and not by opposition.

The Minister made the statement in his letters addressed to the presidents of the Delhi unit of BJP and Congress urging them to give any suggestions that could help reduce the city’s pollution for incorporation into the Winter Action Plan.

In a separate letter addressed to the presidents of both the parties, Rai wrote, “Pollution can be reduced only with everyone’s cooperation, not through opposition.”

Advertisement

Pointing out that the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi has taken major initiatives to reduce pollution in the capital, he said, “Its effect is also visible.”

Informing that the Kejriwal government in collaboration with all departments concerned is preparing a winter action plan, Rai said, “The winter action plan will be mainly focused on three key points. Firstly, the steps to be taken by the Delhi government, secondly cooperation with neighbouring states and thirdly, collaboration with the Central government to reduce winter pollution.”

“We request you that if you have any positive suggestions which will help in reducing the pollution of Delhi, please send it to us soon so that we can include it in the winter action plan. Our aim is to reduce the pollution of Delhi,” the Minister wrote to the chiefs of Delhi unit of BJP and Congress.

Last week, Rai urged the Centre to convene a meeting with all the stakeholders to evaluate the potential of cloud seeding (artificial rain) for combating air pollution during winter season in the national capital.

In a letter addressed to Union Minister for Environment Bhupender Yadav, the Delhi Minister wrote, “I am writing to bring to your kind attention the alarming levels of air pollution which affects Delhi during the winter season and to consider implementation of cloud seeding as a measure to combat this crisis.”

He said during every winter season, the air quality in Delhi reaches hazardous levels due to smog concentration and low wind speed, posing severe health risks to the population and environmental degradation.