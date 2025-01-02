Poll official asks Delhi police to register FIR for forging documents

The Electoral Registration Officer (ERO) of Sangam Vihar assembly constituency wrote to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Tigri Police station in South Delhi to register an FIR against an applicant for using forged documents to register as a new voter.

In the letter, Tanuj Bhanot, ERO Sangam Vihar stated, “the applicant has tried to deceive the authorities by tempering with the electricity bill as a proof of identity”.

This constitutes a serious offense, as the applicants have intentionally provided false information and documents, to manipulate the electoral roll.

The police are requested to verify the documents and information provided by the applicant and take necessary actions against those found guilty of tampering with documents, the letter mentioned.

Therefore, it is directed that an FIR be lodged against the applicants and the police investigate the matter to determine the extent of their involvement in the offence and take necessary actions to prevent such fraudulent activities in the future, it added.

Earlier, the Police had registered multiple FIRs as per directions from the EROs of Matiala, Okhla and Narela constituencies where the applicants had used tempered documents such as Aadhar Card and electricity bills as a proof to register as a fresh voter.