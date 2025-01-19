Police nab illegal liquor supplier in South-West Delhi

In the wake of the upcoming Assembly elections and Republic Day celebrations, the Delhi Police apprehended a liquor supplier involved in smuggling and transporting illicit liquor across the Haryana-Delhi border, officials said on Sunday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South-West) Surendra Choudhary stated that the arrest was made by the Anti-Narcotics team of the South-West District.

Advertisement

A van carrying a large consignment of illicit liquor, including Desi and English whiskey, was seized during the operation.

Advertisement

The suspect, identified as Sagar, a resident of Ratiram Bag, Palam, South-West Delhi, was caught while attempting to smuggle the liquor into the city from Haryana.

Meanwhile, another accused, Amit Palamia, managed to flee the scene, Choudhary added.

Acting on a tip-off about Amit Palamia’s plans to transport illicit liquor into Delhi, the police set up a trap near Green Orchid Farm on the Dwarka Expressway.

When officers intercepted the van and signaled it to stop, the driver tried to escape by breaking through barricades but was eventually overpowered.

A search of the van revealed numerous cartons of illicit liquor labeled “For sale in Haryana only.”

During interrogation, the suspect admitted that the liquor was purchased from Haryana shops and intended for supply to local bootleggers across Delhi.

He revealed that he was working under the instructions of Amit Palamia, who directed the distribution of the liquor.

The police have registered a case under various sections of the Delhi Excise Act at the Kapashera police station.

The seized liquor and the van used for transportation have been taken into custody. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the absconding associate.