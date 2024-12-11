Police apprehends gang involved in Metro cable theft

The Metro unit of Delhi Police has apprehended four thieves involved in stealing Metro cable and recovered the stolen cable and a vehicle used in the commission of the crime. The theft had resulted in the disruption of metro services between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar Metro stations of the Blue line of DMRC for a brief period of time on December 5.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport Range) Vijay Singh said that a complaint was received at Raja Garden Metro police station from section engineer of signaling department of DMRC regarding the theft of a 140-metre-long cable which is used to send data to track circuit to find out the location of Metro trains plying on the tracks.

Based on the complaint, an investigation was launched and with the local intelligence and technology-driven surveillance systems, the gang was zeroed down and raids were conducted at their hideouts that resulted in the recovery of a substantial amount of stolen cables, as well as tools and equipment used in the thefts, he added.

During investigation, it was revealed that the accused Rashid Malik, Faisal, Masoom and Junaid are the masterminds of this gang. They identified the metro duct on elevated tracks between Moti Nagar and Kirti Nagar tracks through the earlier recee of the area, the official said.

He added that the cables carry no electricity and are highly valuable due to copper content and to steal it, they had hired specialist members ,namely Islam, Nadeem, Siddhu and Teli who used the ropes and hooks to scale the metro pillars to reach track to further cut the metro cables.

Giving details about their achievements this year, the Joint CP said that so far they have solved as many 22 theft cases out of 44 registered and arrested 53 criminals. Delhi Police has already conducted a security audit of DMRC metro stations and written to DMRC on the vulnerabilities for committing crime, he added.