PM must accept ‘Revris’ not bad: Kejriwal, claims BJP got no vision & contesting on AAP’s manifesto

Following the launch of BJP’s manifesto which includes monetary allowance for women and several other welfare schemes, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal on Friday hit out at the saffron party saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must accept that Kejriwal was right, and providing free handouts ‘revris’ was something not bad for the country.

In a scathing attack on the BJP over its poll manifesto released by party president JP Nadda for Delhi elections, addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said the saffron party repeatedly said that the AAP chief gives away freebies, but now their party president himself announced that they too will provide such free services and handouts to the people.

Advertisement

Claiming that BJP lacks vision for Delhi, Kejriwal claimed that it just wants to contest elections on the lines of AAP’s manifesto.

Advertisement

“I want to say that they should acknowledge that the PM was not right when he said the things about us. They should also accept that free handouts are not wrong… they are a gift from God and good for the country,” Kejriwal added.

He further criticised the BJP and said that nothing can be more unfortunate than such a party not having a vision for the national capital, and it is talking of similar welfare schemes, and stating that it will continue the previous government’s ongoing schemes.

“When you want to do the work which Kejriwal has already done and is continuing, what is the need of having BJP to do his work, this is what the public is asking,” the AAP chief added.

Kejriwal further asked whether BJP president JP Nadda had a word with Prime Minister Narendra Modi prior to announcing the such welfare schemes and free handouts, claiming that PM has always spoken against the concept.

The AAP chief also urged that the PM must come forward and announce on radio that his party will continue with the schemes like free bus rides and others, acknowledging that Kejriwal was not wrong.

He further claimed that the public is asking the BJP what is their vision for Delhi.

Kejriwal further alleged that the saffron party does not have any plan for Delhi and they are now trying to contest on AAP’s manifesto.

Hitting-out at BJP’s manifesto, Kejriwal said it does not mention anything on improving the law and order situation in the city, which he claimed has deteriorated.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kejriwal added that its government at the Centre had just one responsibility of Delhi, which is to maintain law and order, and alleged that it could not handle even that.

Kejriwal further dubbed BJP’s manifesto, calling it nothing, but a box full of lies.

The AAP chief claimed that the saffron party is doing nothing, but repeating its poll promises, adding that it had said in 2020 that there should be a house where there is a slum, and have said it again.

The AAP leader also accused the BJP of not being able to fulfill any of its promises made earlier, and further mocked the party saying that why not make much bigger announcements, when there is no intent to fulfill them.