Parents may lodge direct complaints to my office over EWS admission irregularities: Sood

Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood on Tuesday reaffirmed that his government’s priority is to ensure that every underprivileged and deserving child is not denied the right to education, adding that parents can lodge complaints directly to him if irregularities are found in economically weaker sections quota admissions.

He also emphasized that the government is fully committed to fulfilling Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a stronger and more inclusive education system.

The minister expressed confidence that these efforts will soon yield positive results and the entire process is being conducted in a fair and transparent manner.

According to the Directorate of Education, it has verified the documents of 6,192 children, selected through the ‘Draw of Lots’ as of March 10, from a total of 7,042 children who visited the designated centres for document verification.

The Education Minister has assured parents that if they encounter any irregularities or lack of transparency during the verification process, they can file a complaint directly with his office to register their grievance.

Additionally, Sood has urged parents to remain vigilant, adding that If anyone demands money in exchange for securing admission in private schools under the EWS quota, parents should immediately report the matter to the Education Minister’s Office.

On March 10, as many as 3354 parents visited centres across the 29 zones with their children’s documents, and out of these, documents of 2924 children were verified, and 2303 children were issued admission tokens.

During March 6 to March 10, parents of 7042 children visited the designated centres for document verification. Of these, documents of 6192 children have been successfully verified, and consequently, 4878 children have been issued admission tokens for private schools in Delhi.

Meanwhile, 1291 parents have been issued notices due to incomplete documentation.

Despite their names appearing in the lottery, the candidatures of four children were rejected due to discrepancies in required documents till March 10.

The Delhi government under the leadership of CM Gupta has been working in mission mode and following the transparent process for the admissions in Delhi’s private schools under the EWS and Disadvantaged Group (DG) quota for the 2025-26 academic session, while the Education Minister has been closely monitoring the admission process.