Padma Shri awardee and former MLA Jitender Singh ‘Shunty’ joins AAP ahead of Delhi assembly polls

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) received a shot in the arm on Thursday as Padma Shri awardee and former MLA from Shahdara Jitender Singh Shunty joined the party ahead of the upcoming Delhi assembly elections.

Shunty was inducted into AAP in the presence of the party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal and MLA Durgesh Pathak.

Shunty, who is the president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh (SBS) Foundation, is a well-known and respected figure. He was conferred with the Padma Shri award for his contribution to humanitarian services during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Speaking on the occasion, the AAP chief said, “It brings me immense joy to welcome Jitender Singh Shunty into the party fold. Jitender Singh Shunty needs no introduction. He is renowned not just in Delhi or across the country but also internationally for his exceptional contributions to social service. For the past 39 years, he has selflessly dedicated himself to serving society.”

The former Delhi CM also highlighted Shunty’s reputation as the ‘Ambulance Man’ and acknowledged his unique efforts in ensuring dignity for the deceased, an often neglected aspect of society.

Kejriwal said that Shunty had reportedly ensured the respectful cremation of over 60,000 bodies, transporting them to cremation grounds with the utmost dignity, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when many families refused to claim the bodies of their loved ones out of fear.

“Shunty Ji not only took on this daunting task but also contracted COVID-19 himself while fulfilling this mission. Even when his entire family was battling the virus, he remained committed to his cause. For such a deed, he was conferred with the ‘Padma Shri’ award,” Kejriwal added.

The AAP chief further said that Shunty served twice as a councillor and once as an MLA, and draws inspiration from Shaheed-e-Azam Bhagat Singh, just as AAP does.

According to Kejriwal, Shunty’s inclusion in the AAP will not only strengthen the party but also amplify his ability to serve when supported by the government.

Expressing his thoughts on joining the AAP, Shunty said, “I had distanced myself from politics for a long time, despite being elected three times in the past. My focus shifted entirely to service, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, when I was blessed with opportunities to serve and received immense respect,” he added.

Recalling a significant moment, Shunty said, “While performing the cremation of unclaimed bodies, Arvind Kejriwal Ji called me and said, ‘Shunty Ji, I want to contribute to this noble cause as well.’ I asked for some time to think, but deep down, my conscience, my family, and my friends reminded me that his work and mine shared the same purpose.”

Shunty also said that his vision aligns with that of the AAP chief, as Kejriwal serves people from birth to old age, addressing their needs throughout life.

Shunty said, “I realised that if he is taking care of the living, I can handle the service of the deceased. Together, we can ensure that from life to death, every need is met with dignity. Moreover, aligning with the Delhi government could mean fulfilling this mission on a larger scale.”

Sixty-one-year-old Shunty is an activist and the founder of the NGO Shaheed Bhagat Singh Seva Dal, which offers services such as cremating unclaimed bodies, providing free ambulance services, blood donation, and disaster management.