Over 4.8 Lac apply for new voter registration, final electoral rolls on Jan 6: Delhi CEO

Amid the war of words over deletion and addition of votes between AAP and BJP in Delhi, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer , Delhi, in a statement stated that it has received over 4.8 lakh applications for new voter registration and over 80 thousand applications for vote deletion, after November 28 to present date adding that a final electoral roll to be published on January 6.

The poll panel had carried out a house-to-house verification during the pre-revision period from August 20 to October 18 and the draft electoral rolls were published on October 29, inviting the public to file claims and objections.

As per the statement, the poll body after the publishing of draft electoral rolls has so far received 4,85,624 applications for new registration of voters under Form 6, another 82,450 applications for deletion of voters under Form 7, and 1,71,385 applications for modifications under Form 8.

Moreover, it has also filed FIR against eight individuals for submitting false documents for voter registration in the Okhla Assembly constituency in the city.

“As a transparency measure, during the special summary revision period, meetings with representatives of political parties were held on September 4, October 9, October 29, December 10 and December 21 in which the representatives were requested to assist the electoral authorities in increasing the enrollment of young electors in the age group of 18-19 years old and also if they had any objection in the entire updating process, they were asked to file their objections to concerned officials,” the statement added.

The process of continuous updation with respect to addition, deletion and modification is a continuous activity and the same is undergoing at present also. However, as per ECI’s guidelines, no correction of entries or deletion of names shall be done after 10th day of announcement of election programme, it read.

Accordingly, all Form-7, and Form-8 for the purposes other than shifting of residence received up to the date of announcement of election only would be processed as per due procedure till the 10th day from the date of announcement and those received after the announcement of election would be kept separately and shall be taken up for disposal only after completion of election.