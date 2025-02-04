Delhi CEO presents voter information slip to Prez on eve of polls

Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Delhi R Alice Vaz met President Droupadi Murmu here on Tuesday, on the eve of the Assembly polls, and presented her voter information slip.

The CEO, flanked by District Election Officer (DEO) of New Delhi Sunny K Singh and Booth Level Officer Suresh Giri met the President at the Rashtrapati Bhavan, as part of the Election Commission’s ongoing voter awareness and facilitation efforts.

The voter information slip contains essential details to assist voters in exercising their democratic right smoothly.

Earlier, the CEO appealed to eligible voters to participate in the electoral process and cast their votes to strengthen democracy.

“Your vote is your voice. Let us come together and make our vote count,” she said.

It may be mentioned that under the under the systematic voters’ education and electoral participation (SVEEP) program, the Office of the CEO organised different events to maximise voter turnout.

Elections to 70 Assembly seats in Delhi are scheduled to be held in a single phase on Wednesday. The counting of votes will take place on February 8.

In the 2020 Assembly polls, the AAP won 62 Assembly seats and BJP eight constituencies, while in 2015 polls, AAP bagged 67 seats and BJP won only three seats. The Congress drew a blank on both the Assembly polls.