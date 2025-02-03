Delhi CEO resolves 7,467 complaints on cVigil, ensures swift electoral action

Since the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC), a total of 7,499 complaints have been received through the cVigil platform, with 7,467 successfully resolved, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) said on Monday.

Only 32 complaints remain under process, highlighting the swift response by authorities. More than 90 per cent of the complaints were addressed within 100 minutes, showcasing the efficiency of the redressal system.

To streamline election-related activities, the Suvidha platform has played a crucial role in processing permission requests from political parties and candidates.

Since the election announcement, 43,992 permission requests have been received, of which 34,823 have been approved. Nearly 8,900 requests were rejected for non-compliance with established guidelines, while 113 applications were canceled due to duplication or invalidity.

The platform continues to operate seamlessly, ensuring transparency in granting permissions while strictly adhering to the MCC.

The Election Commission of India has deployed over 1.8 lakh personnel, including a District Election Officer (DEO), 15 Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs), 77 Central Observers, 70 Returning Officers (ROs), 232 Assistant Returning Officers (AROs), 2,009 Sector Officers, 940 Flying Squad Teams (FSTs), 933 Static Surveillance Teams (SSTs), 324 Video Viewing Teams (VVTs), 316 Video Surveillance Teams (VSTs), and 220 companies of paramilitary forces, comprising over 16,000 personnel.

Additionally, 35,600 Delhi Police personnel, 19,000 Home Guards, 13,033 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 1,314 BLO Supervisors, and nearly 69,000 polling personnel are working tirelessly to ensure smooth elections.

A stringent crackdown on electoral violations has resulted in the seizure of cash, liquor, drugs, freebies, and precious metals worth over Rs 220 crore, a nearly fourfold increase compared to the Rs 57.5 crore seized during the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections.

Among the seized items, drugs account for Rs 88 crore, followed by precious metals worth over Rs 81 crore and cash amounting to Rs 39.87 crore.

Authorities have also registered 2,780 FIRs under various laws, including the Excise Act, Arms Act, and Defacement of Property Act, surpassing the 2,067 FIRs recorded in the 2020 elections.

Despite allegations of inaction, election officials, including the CEO, DEOs, DCPs, and ROs, have remained steadfast in addressing concerns impartially and efficiently.

Since the commencement of the election process, over 115 complaints have been actively responded to via social media, countering any perception of bias.

Election authorities continue to work relentlessly to uphold the integrity of the electoral process and prevent any attempts to compromise its fairness.