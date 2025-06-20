One has to face consequences for the deeds, CM on ACB summons to Sisodia

Speaking on former Delhi minister Manish Sisodia being summoned by the Anti Corruption Branch, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday said that everyone will have to face the consequences of the previous deeds.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event on Friday morning, Gupta said, “Soon all of them will have to appear before authority. Arvind Kejriwal will also have to come here from Punjab. Delhi does not need fugitive leaders,” she added.

On being asked about the demolition dives, CM said that the government is working on a planned development of the city and aims to relocate the people living in the slums and provide them better life in a proper manner.

She said that people who could never think of properly running the city are now spreading rumors for political gains, and they have focused on how to be in power.

The CM has said that on one hand when the government provides a house, then the same person cannot hold on to the shanty, as this cannot be the right thing.

Gupta said that the Delhi government is also studying the Mumbai Dharavi model, and will properly relocate and develop the areas and provide to the slum population.

She slammed the previous government for not allocating the 50,000 flats built for slum dwellers and added that the government is working on to repair those houses and and hand them over in an orderly manner to deserving slum residents, as per the proper list.

She said that these flats remained vacant during the previous government’s regime, even though slum dwellers had deposited money.

Meanwhile, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma came down heavily on Sisodia, alleging that he was involved in a scam in the name of education.

Verma said that when schools are inspected, it is found that classrooms that were built are in a sorry state of affairs with water leaking from their roofs, while the money paid for construction to the contractors was way more than the actual cost.

He said that the probe is underway, and soon the truth will come forward before everyone.

Manjinder Singh Sirsa, speaking regarding Sisodia has said that he wants to ask the AAP leader that if he has not done anything wrong then why was he summoned and had to visit the ACB, and why did he not seek relief from the law?