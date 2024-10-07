One dies in road rage incident in South West Delhi

A 27-year-old food delivery agent fatally died in a road rage incident in South West Delhi’s Munirka area, the police said on Monday.

The police said a PCR call was received regarding the accident on Outer ring road near DDA flats in Munirka about a person run over by an unidentified vehicle. Based on the call, a team was rushed to the spot and the injured was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital where the doctors declared him dead on arrival.

The police have registered a case under section 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death due to negligence) at police station Kishangarh, South West district and the post-mortem of the deceased was carried out. During the preliminary investigation, the offending vehicle has been identified and the cops are trying to trace the vehicle and the driver.

The deceased, Harendra was working as a food delivery agent and is survived by his father, wife and a six- month old son.