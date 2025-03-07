On Women’s Day eve, Atishi demands transfer of Rs 2,500 into Delhi women’s accounts

Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Atishi wrote to Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday demanding that Rs 2,500 should be transferred to women’s accounts immediately as promised by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the Assembly polls.

In her letter to the chief minister, the AAP leader said, “On behalf of the millions of mothers and sisters of Delhi, I am writing this letter to remind you that on January 31, during a rally in Dwarka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised the women of Delhi that as soon as the BJP government was formed, the scheme to provide Rs 2,500 per month would be passed in the first cabinet meeting, and the money would start reaching women’s bank accounts by International Women’s Day.”

Atishi said that the prime minister had also advised all women to link their mobile numbers with their bank accounts to ensure that they receive notifications when the funds are credited. “Now, only one day remains for International Women’s Day. The women of Delhi have been eagerly waiting for this moment, hoping that the first installment will start reflecting in their accounts from March 8, as promised by the BJP,” she said.

The leader of the Opposition demanded that the funds must be transferred to the women’s accounts immediately to ensure that they receive what is rightfully theirs. “Every woman in Delhi is looking up to you, and their hopes must not be shattered. I sincerely hope that tomorrow, the women of Delhi will receive the message on their phones confirming the deposit of Rs 2,500 in their accounts,” the senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said.

Meanwhile, the AAP has released a poster on its official X handle, reminding the BJP of its promise. The poster features images of the prime minister, chief minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva, Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma, and MP Manoj Tiwari, reminding them of their “guarantee” of providing Rs 2,500 to the women.