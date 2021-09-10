Odisha reaches 2.5 crore vaccination mark

In the midst of decreasing COVID-19 positive cases, Odisha on Friday achieved a milestone with the total number of dose administration of vaccines surpassing the 2.5 crore mark amid periodic ramped up vaccination sessions.

“Odisha marches ahead with another achievement in its fight against #COVID19 as 2.5 crore doses of #COVID19Vaccines have been administered successfully. We thank the people of Odisha for their active participation in the fight against Covid-19,” the Health and Family Welfare Department stated today On its official Twitter handle.

Cumulatively, more than 2.5 crore doses have so far been administered till Friday noon hours. On 18 August, the State had achieved the two crore vaccine administration mark. It has taken 24 days to inoculate 50 lakh more people. Currently, the State is administering over two lakh adult people with the vaccine doses, said Health and Family Welfare Director Bijay Kumar Panigrahi.

The State has a vaccine-eligible population of 3,09,85,538 beneficiaries in the 18 or above category. Of them, 1,88,21,072 have received the first jibe while 61,90,161 have received the double dose and are fully vaccinated, according to the Co-Win dashboard.

Odisha reached the one crore vaccination mark on June 21 while the inoculators took another 58 days to vaccinate one crore more people. In the next 24 days, 50 lakh people were vaccinated as inoculation has gained pace in the past one month.

Despite the milestone achieved, the State so far accounts for only 19.97% fully vaccinated people. The State requires 6.18 crore doses to fully vaccinate its vaccine-eligible population.