Odisha officer arrested on charge of taking Rs 12 lakh bribe in cheques

In the highest-ever bribery case in Odisha, the vigilance sleuths on Monday arrested the tahasildar of Karanjia in the Mayurbhanj district on the charge of acceptance of Rs 12 lakh monetary gratification from a complainant.

The accused, Charles Nayak, had accepted the bribe amount from a complainant in order to release the land acquisition award of Rs.51,75,810 in his favour. Interestingly, it is the first case of receiving bribes by cheque in the State. It is also the highest bribe amount in a case. Earlier, it was 10 lakh in the Manasi Jena case.

The Vigilance Directorate arrested Manasi Jena, former inspector in Vigilance directorate in May 2022 for demanding and accepting Rs 10 lakh bribe.

Searches are being conducted in the office and premises of Nayak. The complainant was awarded a compensation of Rs 51,75,810 recently in lieu of acquisition of his land by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) authorities.

The Tahsildar demanded the bribe amount in the form of two blank cheques of Rs 10 lakh and Rs 2 lakh, in order to release the compensation cheque of the complainant. Finding no alternative, the complainant handed over 2 blank cheques to the Tahasildar.

After handing over and presentation of cheques in the bank for withdrawal of the bribe amount, the complainant reported the matter to Vigilance for legal action, a statement issued by the Vigilance Directorate said on Monday.