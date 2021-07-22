Odisha has begun to witness a rise in cardiovascular disease (CVD) among people in the prime of youth, causing mortality, surgeons at Apollo Hospital-Bhubaneswar said here on Thursday.

There is also a rising prevalence of the disease across younger age groups, with over 50% of CVD mortality occurring in individuals aged less than 50 years. This problem is particularly pronounced in India, where the prevalence of coronary artery disease in young men is twice that of those in western nations, they said.

“Over the years, Odisha is witnessing a considerable rise in CVD cases, especially in the younger age group. In Bhubaneswar many people in their 30s suffer from cardiac issues, often due to unhealthy or stressful lifestyle patterns”, said Dr Prashant Kumar Sahoo, Senior Consultant, Cardiologist and Director, Interventional Cardiology, Apollo Hospital, Bhubaneswar.

“For many, the diagnosis occurs late, owing to lack of awareness of CVD risk amongst people of their age, which leads to neglecting symptoms. In addition to cardiovascular complications, some of these patients are also diagnosed with co morbid conditions like diabetes. The group presents a unique set of challenges and treatment innovations, such as in medical technology, that cater to the needs of this increasingly affected cohort”, he added.

“Dissolvable stents can treat blockages effectively, following which they resorb naturally, leaving the artery in its natural state. We have recently carried out successful procedures using such dissolvable stents in cases where the patient suitably met the implantation criteria. Such technology shows a promising future for coronary interventions”, he concluded.