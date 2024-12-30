“Objectionable”, LG on Kejriwal’s temporary CM remark on Atishi

Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, in a letter to Chief Minister Atishi, on Monday expressed objection to AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal calling her a temporary CM, and further said that he was hurt with the same.

He stated that it was not only an insult to Atishi, but also to her appointee, the President of India, and to him as her representative.

LG, further in his communication to the CM, mentioned that he was concerned about this level of public discourse and at the same time, was hurt by the conversation of presenting the full-time CM of his government as a temporary Chief Minister.He described AAP chief’s remark as an affront to “constitutional values and the dignity of the office.”

“The public definition of temporary or caretaker Chief Minister given by Kejriwal has no constitutional provision and it is also a reprehensible disregard of the democratic spirit and values enshrined in the Constitution drafted by Baba Saheb Ambedkar,” he mentioned in his letter.

He also said that recently when Kejriwal made announcements about schemes related to senior citizens and women in her presence, it was against the dignity of the CM’s position. The LG further mentioned that he has praised those officials of the concerned departments for issuing a public notice clarifying about the status of schemes, preventing the public from falling into confusion.

He also mentioned in his letter that, “Whether it is the deteriorating condition of Yamuna in the last ten years or the acute shortage of drinking water, the issue of mountains of garbage or the lack of basic facilities in industrial areas, the plight of roads and sewer lines or the crumbling health system, the lack of facilities in unauthorized colonies or the hellish life in slums, everyone knows how possible it is for a Chief Minister, who has been declared temporary and makeshift, to do anything in three-four months. Your leader has also publicly accepted his failures in these areas, but as the Chief Minister, the responsibility for the failures in all these areas will now be yours,”